Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) PT Lowered to $8.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Shares of KIND stock opened at 6.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 5.94. Nextdoor has a 1 year low of 4.86 and a 1 year high of 18.59.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.02 by -0.09. The business had revenue of 59.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nextdoor will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,511,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,780,000.

Nextdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Khosla Ventures LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nextdoor Inc

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.