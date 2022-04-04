Visa (NYSE:V) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Shares of V opened at $226.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $433.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its holdings in Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

