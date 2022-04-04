Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) to report sales of $26.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.20 million and the highest is $27.49 million. Silk Road Medical posted sales of $22.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year sales of $128.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.67 million to $130.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $163.58 million, with estimates ranging from $158.41 million to $167.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. The business had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SILK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

