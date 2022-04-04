Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens cut Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Veeva Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $216.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.40. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $166.48 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,850,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,210,000 after buying an additional 40,831 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,932,000 after buying an additional 35,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,973,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,690,000 after buying an additional 340,105 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

