Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 616 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 14,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $258.82 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $231.35 and a one year high of $329.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.22.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

