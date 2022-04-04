Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.0% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.98.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

