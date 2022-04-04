LSV Asset Management Has $3.99 Million Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $954,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell bought 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $98,409.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 50,357 shares of company stock worth $1,189,521. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of ATGE opened at $31.00 on Monday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

