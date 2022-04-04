National Asset Management Inc. Buys 30,482 Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 30,482 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

TGS stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.47.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.23. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $252.54 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

TGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

