Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $101.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.