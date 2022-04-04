Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after buying an additional 23,748 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 74,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 968,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,878,000 after buying an additional 143,853 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 581,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $26.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

