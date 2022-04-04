Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Director Acquires $44,922.60 in Stock

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) Director Fred Telling bought 124,785 shares of Oragenics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $44,922.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $0.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.05. Oragenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.
Oragenics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oragenics (OGEN)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.