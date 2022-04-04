Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Director Acquires $44,922.60 in Stock

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) Director Fred Telling bought 124,785 shares of Oragenics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $44,922.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $0.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.05. Oragenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in Oragenics by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,008,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Oragenics by 254.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 894,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 641,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oragenics in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Oragenics by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 410,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 246,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oragenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

