The Unite Group’s (UTG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,220 ($15.98) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

UTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.68) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.37) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.68) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,253.33 ($16.42).

Shares of The Unite Group stock opened at GBX 1,159 ($15.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Unite Group has a 52-week low of GBX 934.80 ($12.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.37). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,064.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,085.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52.

In other news, insider Joe Lister acquired 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 711 ($9.31) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,791.01).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

