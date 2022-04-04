Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

