M&G (LON:MNG) Given New GBX 226 Price Target at Barclays

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 226 ($2.96) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.13% from the stock’s current price.

MNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&G to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.10) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&G currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 241 ($3.16).

Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 221.28 ($2.90) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 213.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 168.69 ($2.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 254.30 ($3.33).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

