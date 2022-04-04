Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RKT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,800 ($115.27) to GBX 9,100 ($119.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($97.98) to GBX 7,460 ($97.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($72.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,520 ($98.51).

LON:RKT opened at GBX 6,000 ($78.60) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £42.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,329.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,929.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,008.76. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.28).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

