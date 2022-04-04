Fidelity Special Values’ (GPE) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 700 ($9.17) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GPE. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.19) price target on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Fidelity Special Values stock opened at GBX 707.50 ($9.27) on Friday. Fidelity Special Values has a 12 month low of GBX 608 ($7.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 748 ($9.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.

