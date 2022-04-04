Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.68) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.53% from the company’s current price.

HIK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($36.68) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,585 ($33.86).

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 2,066 ($27.06) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,010.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,191.19. The firm has a market cap of £4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.07. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 1,767 ($23.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,703 ($35.41).

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($26.04), for a total value of £546,660.24 ($716,086.25). Also, insider Douglas Hurt acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,954 ($25.60) per share, for a total transaction of £29,310 ($38,394.03).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

