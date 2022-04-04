Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $110,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,796 shares of company stock valued at $309,341 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,146,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7,750.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after buying an additional 1,360,538 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,942,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,573 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,553,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,001,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,125,000 after acquiring an additional 970,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.