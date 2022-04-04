Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 24,900 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,480 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,868,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,770 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,714,000 after acquiring an additional 894,593 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 57.7% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,615,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,221,934 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 171,747 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,856,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,558,000 after acquiring an additional 222,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

KGC opened at $6.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KGC. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.57.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

