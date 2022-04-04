LSV Asset Management Buys 91,614 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 375,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,614 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $18.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $822.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.46%.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $238,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HBNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

