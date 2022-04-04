Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VCEL. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

VCEL stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.06 and a beta of 1.92. Vericel has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,073,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,975,000 after buying an additional 197,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vericel by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,809,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,420,000 after acquiring an additional 307,755 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vericel by 12.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,212,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,956,000 after acquiring an additional 239,905 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,965,000 after acquiring an additional 70,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,601,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

