Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) by 109.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 199.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Galapagos by 24.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 7.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Galapagos in the third quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos in the third quarter worth about $82,006,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $65.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average of $56.53. Galapagos NV has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $83.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLPG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

About Galapagos (Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.