New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,161 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Kraton worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Kraton by 2.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kraton by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kraton by 166.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraton by 28.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraton by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRA. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraton in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of KRA opened at $46.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kraton Co. has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $46.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $512.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.80 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 8.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

