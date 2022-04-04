New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Envista by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at $1,881,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 0.5% in the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $172,020.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $287,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,414 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $48.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.63. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $52.03.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

