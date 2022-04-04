New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.09 Million Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.2113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.10%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

