New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,200 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Genesco were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Genesco by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $730,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Genesco by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74,687 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Genesco stock opened at $63.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.10. The stock has a market cap of $872.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.05. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genesco (Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

