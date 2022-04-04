Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOD. Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.67.
VOD opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodafone Group Public (VOD)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.