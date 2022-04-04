Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOD. Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.67.

VOD opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $169,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,894 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 48,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

