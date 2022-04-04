Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.11.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $214.12 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $167.37 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.91 and its 200 day moving average is $207.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.39%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,487,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,682 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,380 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,749,000 after purchasing an additional 609,325 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,434,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after purchasing an additional 496,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

