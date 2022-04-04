Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

WATT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energous from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of WATT stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.00. Energous has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.53.

Energous ( NASDAQ:WATT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Energous had a negative net margin of 5,479.90% and a negative return on equity of 98.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Energous will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 84,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $92,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 74,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $80,676.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,512 shares of company stock worth $237,029 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Energous by 2,038.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Energous by 39.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

