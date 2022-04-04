Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VTYX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

