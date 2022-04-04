Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.23% of Interface worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 280.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Interface by 28.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Interface by 51.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Interface during the third quarter worth $218,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interface in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

TILE stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $821.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.88.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Interface had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Interface’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.26%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

