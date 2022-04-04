New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.30 Million Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after buying an additional 139,361 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 578,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after buying an additional 93,497 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 521,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after buying an additional 39,742 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $40.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.19. Scholastic Co. has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Scholastic Profile (Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.