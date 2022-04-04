New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,366,000 after acquiring an additional 263,460 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 217,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIX opened at $90.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average of $89.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.