New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Tompkins Financial worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $79.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $86.42.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $76.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

