New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.65 Million Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Xperi worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 96.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 193,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 95,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Xperi by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Xperi in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

XPER opened at $17.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.76. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $22.96.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Xperi had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $214.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPER. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xperi from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

