StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $127.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,978,000 after acquiring an additional 75,243 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 108.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.