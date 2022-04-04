Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHH. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHH stock opened at $141.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 18.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

About Choice Hotels International (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.