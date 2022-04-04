Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Holdings Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Ultra Clean worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 124,505 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,432,490 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UCTT stock opened at $40.47 on Monday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

