National Bank of Canada FI Invests $320,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 140,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $200.12 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $223.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.97.

