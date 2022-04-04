New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett by 9,265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $42.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $67.54. The company has a market capitalization of $557.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.03. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $101.65.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

HIBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hibbett in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

