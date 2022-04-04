StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of XRX opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Xerox has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $25.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Xerox by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Xerox by 96.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 262,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 128,590 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 447.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 146,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 119,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 22.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

