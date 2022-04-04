CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

CSTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CapStar Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CapStar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $21.34 on Thursday. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $474.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.04.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 241,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

