StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HNI (NYSE:HNI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HNI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. HNI has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.95.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. HNI had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $602.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.85%.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $79,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $2,043,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,522 shares of company stock worth $2,272,977. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 28.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile (Get Rating)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

