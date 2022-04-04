Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 700.18, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $226,268,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,406,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,823,000 after buying an additional 925,232 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $5,678,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,309,000 after buying an additional 706,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 551,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 201,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

