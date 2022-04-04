Zacks Investment Research Lowers Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
Shares of Real Brokerage stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42. Real Brokerage has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,382,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Real Brokerage by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 429,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 275,934 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $895,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Real Brokerage by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 197,325 shares in the last quarter.
Real Brokerage Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Real Brokerage (REAX)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Real Brokerage (REAX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.