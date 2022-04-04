Zacks Investment Research Lowers Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of Real Brokerage stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42. Real Brokerage has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.35.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Real Brokerage will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,382,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Real Brokerage by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 429,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 275,934 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $895,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Real Brokerage by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 197,325 shares in the last quarter.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

