Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ OYST opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.47. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $298.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Oyster Point Pharma ( NASDAQ:OYST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. Analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 162.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the third quarter worth $129,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

