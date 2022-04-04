Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “
Shares of NASDAQ OYST opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.47. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $298.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 162.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the third quarter worth $129,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
