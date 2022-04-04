Strs Ohio Sells 3,600 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 76.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 367,685 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 160.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 70,346 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

NYSE CMC opened at $41.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $908,897.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.