National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 7,915 ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock opened at $42.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.25.

