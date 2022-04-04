National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in YETI by 76.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in YETI by 93.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $61.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.82. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

