Strs Ohio Sells 1,100 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 25.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 70,092 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 226,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waterstone Financial in the third quarter valued at about $4,509,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.70 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 25.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

